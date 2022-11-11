Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a video that sees her hilariously recreating a scene from Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Om Shanti Om. The actress in the clip, could be seen enacting a popular dialogue from the movie while standing under a chandelier in a silver gown. However, she added a twist at the end. Have a look! Janhvi Kapoor's Traditional Outfits That Will Strike a Chord with Girls-Next-Door!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

