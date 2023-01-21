Ahead of Pathaan's release, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter today and fans showered love in abundance. During the same session, King Khan revealed how AbRam reacted to his Pathaan's trailer. The superstar said that his son loved the jet pack sequence. Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan During #AskSRK Session Reveals He's Ready to Visit Theatre in Telugu States But Only With Ram Charan!

SRK on AbRam's Reaction to Pathaan's Trailer:

He saw the trailer and loved the jet pack sequence….now he wants one!!! https://t.co/vd1F4TOcX7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

