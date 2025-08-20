Netflix delighted fans by unveiling the first preview of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut series titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Wednesday (August 20). The teaser was launched at a grand event in Mumbai, attended by the show’s cast and crew. Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, who bankroll the series, also graced the occasion. SRK looked dashing in an all-black ensemble, while the lead actor, Lakshya Lalwani, also charmed in a similar all-black look. In a video going viral on X (formerly Twitter), SRK teaches Lakshya how to make a powerful entry. Being a true SRK fanboy, Lakshya instead requests the Bollywood superstar to teach him his signature hand pose. To this, SRK jokingly says that no one else can pull off that move but asks him to come with a banger entry, saying, "Dharti ka seena phaad kar aana", referring to Rakhee Gulzar's iconic dialogue from his film Karan Arjun. Moments later, Lakshya makes his entry and safe to say, he absolutely nailed it. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Preview: Lakshya Lalwani Aims To Become Hindi Cinema’s Biggest Star in Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Series on Netflix; Don’t Miss Salman Khan’s Cameo (Watch Video).

SRK Teaches Lakshya Lalwani His Signature Arm Pose at ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Preview Event

