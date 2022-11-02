It is Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday today and fans have extended heartwarming birthday wishes to him on Twitter. From sharing his throwback pictures to stills of his from his films and much more, one just cannot stop praising King Khan. Take a look at the tweets shared by fans for SRK as he turns 57 today. Shah Rukh Khan Turns 57: Farah Khan Wishes SRK in 'Main Hoon Na' Style on His Birthday (Watch Video).

Looking Forward To 2023

The world will witness 2023 as the greatest year for Shah Rukh Khan and Indian cinema. #HappyBirthdaySRKpic.twitter.com/unF43tbsfI — Crazy4SRK (@pathaan25) November 1, 2022

King Khan

The Shah Rukh Khan 👑 For you all Ladies and Gentlemen ❤️‍🔥. #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/AmSpzVNxek — Leon⚡ (@iamkr20) November 1, 2022

King Of Hearts

Happy birthday the man, the myth, the legend, Shah Rukh Khan ♡ pic.twitter.com/n3pEQTHsoR — M. (@moodydamsel_) November 1, 2022

Loved In Real And Reel

😍🔥 SHAH RUKH KHAN MASSSSSSSS 57 years young ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qo6RYaSwPd — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) November 1, 2022

SRK

“I stayed true to my dreams, and eventually they came true.” Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan, truly among the greatest to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/LyQ0cIsIBz — nakul. (@itsNaCool) November 1, 2022

Glimpse Of His Works

The Cinematic Universe of Shah Rukh Khan 👑 ( 1992 - Ongoing )#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/hn5VvrXaGb — 𝐑𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐫 ⚡𝐂𝐑𝟕 (@SRKsZaynn) November 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)