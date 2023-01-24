There is no doubt that Pathaan is one of the most awaited films of 2023, and that Shah Rukh Khan definitely has some hardcore fans. Apart from the trailer being played on the Burj Khalifa, another fan of the actor decided to show his love with a big spectacle. Videos surfaced of the fan named Vishwarukh showing off his car covered entirely in a Pathaan poster with him posing next to it. Pathaan Trailer Releases on Burj Khalifa; Citizens Cheer Below As Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham Are Quite Literally on Top!

View Car Covered in Pathaan Poster:

They are some hardcore fans!! Shahrukh Khan biggest fan Vishwarukh from Lucknow has covered his car with Pathan poster to show his love to the film and SRK @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #Pathaan #pathansrk pic.twitter.com/ZcgrAbrjw9 — Urban Asian (@UrbanAsian) January 23, 2023

