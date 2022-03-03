Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's social media PDA is always a treat for their fans. As the family is busy with the wedding of Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur, the two lovebirds took out time to click a few fun pictures. One can see Shahid and Mira pose cutely with their tounges out and it's by the far the cutest thing we have seen today.

Take A Look At The Photo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)