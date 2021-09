Shahid Kapoor in a recent Q&A session, gave a witty and quirky reply to fan who asked him about his family. The fan questioned him that who is difficult to handle his wife or kids, Kapoor's funny reply to the question is awesome! Have a look.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Lagta hai apki shaadi nahi hui ab tak https://t.co/9rRSpinMZX — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 27, 2021

