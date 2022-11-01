Shahid Kapoor has shared a lovely video post to wish Ishaan Khatter, who has turned a year older today. The former has created a montage that has pictures of the duo from their childhood to their adventurous trips and more. Shahid mentioned in his post, “Happy birthday @ishaankhatter Only Jhappis and Pappis for you.” Mira Rajput Wishes ‘Everyone’s Favourite’ Ishaan Khatter on His Birthday (View Post).

Shahid Kapoor’s Birthday Post For Ishaan Khatter

