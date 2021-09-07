It's Mira Rajput's birthday today (September 7) and how come hubby Shahid Kapoor not wish her? The actor took to Instagram and shared some lovey-dovey pics of the couple, and also wished his wife a happy birthday. He also penned a heartfelt post for Mira and called her the center of his world. AWW!!

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)