Shahid Kapoor is one of the fittest and charming actors of Bollywood. In fact, this handsome hunk is also an inspiration when it comes to fashion. The actor, who’ll next be seen in Jersey, has shared a post on Instagram and it’s an interesting one indeed. It’s the ‘Last Monday Of The Year’ post from him and its overloaded with fitness and hotness. Shahid can be seen flaunting his well-built muscles and his rugged look is just impressive.

Shahid Kapoor’s Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)