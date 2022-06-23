After sharing Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor's look from the film, the makers of Shamshera have finally dropped the poster of lead Ranbir Kapoor. In the photo, RK as the dacoit looks rugged, dangerous as he holds a huge weapon in his hand. The trailer of YRF's upcoming release will be out on June 24. Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor Shines as ‘Sona’ in Latest Poster Shared by YRF!

Ranbir Kapoor as Shamshera:

The protector of his tribe, the legend of his land - Shamshera. #ShamsheraTrailer out TOMORROW! Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. pic.twitter.com/kT7ovGjXCu — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) June 23, 2022

