Sheer Qorma starring Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker, and Divya Dutta is the first-ever Indian film to win huge at Frameline Fest. Excited to the 't', Swara took to social media and rejoiced over the news. The LGBTQ+ film has won Best Short Film audience award at the global event. The premise of the flick revolves around same-sex love and is helmed by Faraz Ansari.

Swara Bhasker:

#SheerQorma wins @framelinefest— the #BAFTA qualifying, longest running, largest and most widely recognised queer film exhibition in the world! 🌈✨🏆 Best Short Film, Audience Award, #Frameline45 #AllKindsOfQueer 🏳️‍🌈🦄 Grateful to the entire team at @framelinefest 💖💖🎉🎉🥳🥳 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 1, 2021

