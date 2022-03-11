Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19. The intimate wedding ceremony was followed by a civil marriage on February 21. Shibani has treated fans with a glimpse of her boho Indian fiesta mehendi ceremony. It showcases her fun moments with Farhan and other family members and friends during the occasion. Shibani has thanked her BFFs designer Payal Singhal and Nehali Kotian for throwing her the mehendi of her dreams.

Shibani Dandekar’s Mehendi Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar (@shibanidandekar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)