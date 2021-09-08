The ten-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will start on September 10. Ahead of the occasion, many celebs are bringing God's idol home. The latest star to get clicked while bringing Ganpati Bappa home was Shilpa Shetty Kundra. She was papped smiling in a gorgeous ethnic outfit. It's indeed commendable that the actress has started working and is being cheerful amid tough times for her family due to Raj Kundra's case. More power!

Shilpa Shetty Brings Ganpati Bappa Home:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Shaukeen (@bollywoodshaukeen)

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

