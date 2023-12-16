Shraddha Kapoor is known for her radiant smile and infectious energy, and her latest Instagram post is no different. She shared a series of sunkissed photos, basking in the golden glow of sunshine, and her fun caption is sure to make you smile. In the photos, the actress looks effortlessly beautiful with her short hairdo and sun-kissed glow on her face. But it's the caption that truly steals the show. She wrote, "Dhoop aisi ho toh 250-300 selfie kheenchne mein kaisi sharam???". Shraddha Kapoor Adorably Flaunts New Haircut and Her Insta Post’s Caption Is Sure To Melt Hearts!

Shraddha Kapoor's Sunkissed Clicks:

