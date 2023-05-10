Shraddha Kapoor’s new haircut was first noticed by fans when she attended Backstreet Boys’ Mumbai concert. Well, the actress has dropped new Insta post flaunting her new hairdo, which is simply gorgeous. But it is the caption of her post that is sure to leave hearts melting. Shraddha, who was last seen in the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar wrote, “Dil chota mat karo, baal karo”. Shraddha Kapoor Seen Sporting a New Short Hairstyle While Attending Backstreet Boys Concert in Mumbai (View Pics).

Shraddha Kapoor’s New Hairdo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

