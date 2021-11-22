Here’s the sweetest and the cutest treat for all fans of playback singer Shreya Ghoshal. The 37-year-old, who is a mommy to a cute baby boy, has shared his pictures on Instagram. Shreya’s son Devyaan has turned six months old today. The cutie pie can be seen holding onto to his mommy super tight and posing for the camera. Shreya mentions in her post, “Hi everybody. I am Devyaan and I turned 6 months today. Currently I am busy exploring the world around me, listening to my favourite songs, reading books with all kinds of pictures, laughing out loud at silly jokes and having deep conversations with my mom.”

Shreya Ghoshal’s Son Devyaan

