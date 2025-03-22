The IPL 2025 opening ceremony has commenced with Shah Rukh Khan addressing the audience and Shreya Ghoshal binding the fans in her musical magic. Amid this, viewers complained of Shreya's voice not being audible during the live telecast on the performance on JioHotstar. They took to social media to point it out and also expressed disappointment over the sound quality and arrangements. Star Sports Channel Number on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV: Where to Watch Telecast of IPL 2025 On DTH.

Ruined Out Excitement

'No Sound Check Done'

Disappointing start to @IPL inaugural live broadcast! Can't hear Shreya Ghoshal's song due to overpowering music & poor broadcast output. No sound check done before going live? #IPL. Should learn from international sporting events. — SHAKTI PRABHAKAAR (@SHAKTIPRABHAKA9) March 22, 2025

Main Mic Not Working

#IPL18 #IPL2025 Shreya goshal mic not working on live #IPL18 @JioHotstar ..chorus sound is good .. but main mic not working. — saheel mumbaikar (@SaheelMumbaikar) March 22, 2025

Funny One

Fix the Sound Quality

Fix the sound quality please @JioHotstar even Shreya Ghosal is sounding like chudail — Umar (@virk_harshit) March 22, 2025

Disastrous Sound Quality

Can't hear a single world from Shreya Ghoshal.... What kind of disastrous sound quality it is — Amogh (@Amogh_09) March 22, 2025

Who is Facing Audio Problem?

Who is Facing Audio problem While watching IPL ceremony ? Or i am alone #JioHotstar plz fix it it is ruined Our Excitement #KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/H4ZqIc0fID — Babulal Jyani (@BabulalJyani14) March 22, 2025

Shame On JioHotstar

Shame on jiohotstar poor Audio quality on opening ceremony @IPL @JioHotstar @StarSportsIndia — shubham Sonawane (@shubham_sonawne) March 22, 2025

Jio Hotstar Today

What Happened

Is It Just Me?

Is it just me who is facing the distorted audio issue watching ipl on jio hotstar ?#IPL2025 #RCBVSKKR #JioHotstar — Ani8348 (@aniket8348) March 22, 2025

