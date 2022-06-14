From family to friends to fans, all are remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary. The late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared an unseen picture of her brother and penned an emotional note. She mentioned in her post, “It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for.” Rhea Chakraborty Reminisces Moments With Sushant Singh Rajput And Says ‘Miss You Every Day’ (View Pics).

Shweta Singh Kirti Remembers SSR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)