Following the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filing a closure report in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officially ruling out foul play and confirming it as a suicide, media veteran and former Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra has publicly apologised to actress Rhea Chakraborty on social media. "In Sushant Rajput murder case, CBI has filed closure report. I believe it is due to lack of credible evidence. No scope for ambiguity, hence it means no case is made out. In retrospect I feel that Rhea Chakarborty was made out an accused by media, led by Zee News through it’s editor & reporters (at that time)," Subhash Chandra wrote in an X post. "Others followed Zee News. As mentor of Zee News, advise them to be brave and apologize. I do apologize to Rhea, even with no involvement of mine. I am like ‘एक मुख रुद्राक्ष’ बाहर और अंदर एक समान। Call spade a spade. Subhash, (sic)" he added. Rhea Chakraborty Visits Siddhivinayak Temple After CBI's Clean Chit in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case (See Pics and Video).

Zee Founder Subhash Chandra Issues Apology to Rhea Chakarborty

In Sushant Rajput murder case, CBI has filed closure report. I believe it is due to lack of credible evidence. No scope for ambiguity, hence it means no case is made out. In retrospect I feel that Rhea Chakarborty was made out an accused by media, led by Zee News through it’s… — Subhash Chandra (@subhashchandra) March 28, 2025

'Rhea Chakarborty Made Out Accused by Media’

2/2 Others followed Zee News. As mentor of Zee News, advise them to be brave and apologize. I do apologize to Rhea, even with no involvement of mine. I am like ‘एक मुख रुद्राक्ष’ बाहर और अंदर एक समान। Call spade a spade. Subhash — Subhash Chandra (@subhashchandra) March 28, 2025

