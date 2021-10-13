Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise came as a huge shock to many around the world. He was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. From family to industry friends to fans, all have been demanding for justice since then. The late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a post on Instagram remembering him during Navratri 2021 and also mentioned in her post, “I pray to Maa Durga…. Mother please let the truth come out, please let our clamouring hearts find some peace”.

Shweta Singh Kirti Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)