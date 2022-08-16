After making the audience go gaga over their onscreen charisma and romance in Shershaah, rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to work together. As per India Today, the duo will collaborate for a flick which happens to be tentatively titled as Adal Badal, in which their characters’ souls will get exchanged. Interesting, what say? Video of Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Chit-Chatting During an Event Is the Cutest – WATCH.

Check It Out:

