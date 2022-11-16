Sidharth Malhotra recently received the NBT Maha Utsav Best Actor Award for his role in Shershaah as Captain Vikram Batra. The actor posted a video on Twitter of him receiving the award, which was given to him by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Hunt Wedding Venues in Chandigarh – Reports.

View Tweet Here:

Grateful & humbled to receive the ‘NBT Maha Utsav Best Actor Award’ for my contribution towards Hindi Cinema through #Shershaah from our Hon. Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis . I am extremely thankful to all my fans for being a solid support throughout my journey. pic.twitter.com/AG8pldCs15 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) November 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)