Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly set to tie the knot in December. And as per latest reports, the couple’s wedding ceremony might take place in Chandigarh considering the groom-to-be’s Punjabi family. One of the properties checked by the couple is The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa & Resorts. However, there has been no official update yet. A source revealed to Pinkvilla, “They (Kiara and Sidharth) also gave a thought on changing the destination to Goa but considering Sidharth’s big-fat Punjabi family, the plan of tying knot in Goa was dropped.” Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Teases Sidharth Malhotra About His Rumoured Wedding with Girlfriend Kiara Advani (Watch Video).

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Wedding

