Shershaah star Sidharth Malhotra will make his digital debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama. This will be Rohit's first digital venture and will mark their first collaboration as well. The actor has shared his cop look and shared that the deets about the project will be shared on April 20 at 11 AM. The cop drama is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Maanaadu: Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayushmann Khurrana Or Kartik Aaryan – Which Actor Can Ace Silambarasan TR’s Role In The Hindi Remake? (VOTE NOW).

Check Out Sidharth Malhotra's Tweet Below:

Reliance Entertainment's Official Tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)