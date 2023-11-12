Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, one of the adorable couples in B-town, celebrated their first Diwali together after tying the knot earlier this year. The Bollywood pair recently shared a romantic picture, featuring the Shershaah actor holding wife Kiara as they both gaze at the camera, dressed in matching white outfits. Fans flooded the post with love, hearts, and sweet messages as soon as it was posted. Kiara Advani Calls Husband Sidharth Malhotra As Her ‘Love and Light’ While Extending Diwali Greetings to Fans in These Cuddled Up Pics.

Check Out Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

