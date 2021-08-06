As the Indian women's hockey team lost bronze against Great Britain at Tokyo Olympics 2020, it was Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan who motivated the girls with his kind words. To which, the real-life coach, Sjoerd Marijne thanked the star. However, he also joked with King Khan on making Chak De! India 2.

Sjoerd Marijne to SRK:

Thank you @srk for all the love ! It's great to have support from the best in Bollywood. It's time for Chak De part 2, what say? 😊 https://t.co/ikJQv3VjdL — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 6, 2021

