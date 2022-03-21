Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have announced that they are expecting their first child together. The duo would be welcoming their little bundle of love this fall. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dia Mirza, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and many others have congratulated the soon-to-be-parents.

Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja’s Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Celeb Congratulate The Couple

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

B-town Stars

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)