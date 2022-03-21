Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is pregnant and she has shared the good news on social media. The actress is expecting her first child with hubby Anand Ahuja. She has shared a series of beautiful pictures on social media in which Sonam can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor Baby Bump Pics

