A grand baby shower ceremony was planned for mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor on July 17. It was going to be hosted by the actress’ family members and her dear friend Masaba Gupta. In fact, hampers were also sent out to the guests and many other arrangements were also in process. But according to latest reports, the ceremony has been called off owing to COVID-19 concerns. Preggers Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Her Stunning Makeup in Yellow Dress Ahead of Baby Shower (Watch Video).

Sonam Kapoor’s Baby Shower Ceremony Called Off

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)