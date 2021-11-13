Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, hit the big screens on November 5. This Diwali special release turned out to be a major festival treat for movie buffs that also featured Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos. It has been eight days since the film has been released and it has continued to perform well at the box office. On Friday Sooryavanshi collected Rs 6.83 crore and its total collection stands at Rs 127.49 crore.

Update On Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection

#Sooryavanshi continues to STAY STRONG on [second] Fri… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat are key contributors… A double digit [second] Sat and Sun should ensure ₹ 150 cr [+/-] total… [Week 2] Fri 6.83 cr. Total: ₹ 127.49 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/q2nXRBxbHG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2021

