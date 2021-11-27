Sooryavanshi released in theatres on November 5 and the film has been witnessing staggering results at the box office. The film might face some tough situation at the ticket windows as two new movies have released – Antim: The Final Truth and Satyameva Jayate 2. All the three films feature the biggest superstars of Bollywood and we got to wait and watch how these movies will now perform in terms of box office collection. The total collection of Sooryavanshi now stands at Rs 185.64 crore.

Sooryavanshi BO Update

#Sooryavanshi should gather momentum over the weekend… The poor response to #SJ2 should benefit #Sooryavanshi… Biz should witness growth again on [fourth] Sat and Sun… [Week 4] Fri 71 lacs. Total: ₹ 185.64 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/tb1LVJMSfG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)