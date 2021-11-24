Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi which released at the theatres on November 5 i.e Diwali is still going strong at the box office. The Rohit Shetty directorial in its third week in India stands at a total of Rs 182.18 crore. The movie is earning far better than the recently released Bunty Aur Babli 2 and is inching close to Rs 200 core mark at the ticket window. Seems like the entertainer has impressed the audience and how.

Sooryavanshi Box Office:

#Sooryavanshi is trending very well on weekdays… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat continue to be key contributors… [Week 3] Fri 3.26 cr, Sat 3.77 cr, Sun 5.33 cr, Mon 1.88 cr, Tue 1.70 cr. Total: ₹ 182.18 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/iWBFVEWTEM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 24, 2021

