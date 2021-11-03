After dropping the teaser of Najaa, the makers of Sooryavanshi have now unveiled the full song from the film and it's LIT. The peppy dance number starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is sung by Pav Dharia and Nikhita. Right from choreography to the duo's chemistry, the track looks cool. It's surely a perfect party number to groove to. Sooryavanshi releases in cinemas on November 5, 2021.

Watch Najaa Song:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)