Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan had made their Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year aka SOTY. Fans not only loved the performances of the debutantes, but even lauded the film and it was the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2012. It has been nine years since the film has been released and fans are celebrating the release of SOTY. Even the film’s lead stars along with KJo are cherishing all the wonderful moments virtually, or say it is ‘virtual wala love’. Alia has shared a picture in which she and KJo can be seen on a video call with Varun and Sidharth and the fabulous four were seen striking a pose.

Team SOTY

