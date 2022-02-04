Even before entering the film industry, Suhana Khan has a huge fan following. Everyone is looking forward to seeing her on the screen. Today, the star kid was spotted outside Zoya Akhtar's office. It could be a possible meeting for the project that the two are rumoured to be working on together. Zoya will be directing an adaptation of the Archie Comics for Netflix. While the cast has not yet been revealed, it was previously reported that Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will star in the film.

Check Out The Images Below:

Suhana Khan (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

Suhana Khan (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

Suhana Khan (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

Suhana Khan (Photo Credit: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)