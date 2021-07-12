Earlier, it was reported that BMC has sealed several floors of a posh building where Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty lives with his family due to rising COVID-19 cases. Seems like, after this news, rumours also spread like wildfire that there's delta variant patient in the same premise. Now, Suniel himself took to Twitter and debunked the fake news and also added that only one wing has a notice up and not the entire building is sealed.

Suniel Shetty:

My building is safe and the family is fine. One wing has a notice up but NOT entire building sealed as being misreported. My mother, my wife Mana, #Ahan, #Athiya & my staff; as well as the entire Bldg are fine & thank U for your good wishes. Sorry folks no #DELTA — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)