Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul, who got married in Khandala, on January 23 has been blessed with many luxurious gifts. Having said that, as per LiveMint, bride's father Suniel Shetty gifted the newlyweds a fancy new apartment worth Rs 50 crore. Further, the report also hints that Salman Khan apparently gifted Athiya an Audi car worth Rs 1.64 crore. Woah! Suniel Shetty Shares Beautiful Unseen Pics From Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's Khandala Wedding!

Suniel Shetty Gifts Flat to Athiya-KL Rahul:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)