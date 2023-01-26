Actor Suniel Shetty took to Instagram and shared unseen pictures from his daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding with KL Rahul. In one the photos, we get to see Suneil and Mana Shetty along with the Indian cricketer's parents Dr KN Lokesh and Rajeshwari Lokesh, blessing the couple. KL Rahul Wedding: Indian Cricketer Takes to Social Media After Marrying Athiya Shetty, Seeks Blessings on ‘Journey of Togetherness’.

Pics from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's Wedding:

