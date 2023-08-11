Sushmita Sen has been conferred with Honorary D.Litt (Doctor of Letters) by Techno India University. It was the actress’ father Subir Sen who received the honour on her behalf. The Taali actress took to Instagram to share glimpses from the convocation ceremony and even expressed her heartfelt gratitude. Sushmita wrote, “Thank you Techno India University & Shri Narayana Murthy for conferring upon me the Honorary D. Litt”. Taali: Sushmita Sen Is A Proud Mom As Daughter Renee Lends Voice For 'Maha Mrityunjaya' Song.

