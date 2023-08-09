Sushmita Sen beams with maternal pride as daughter Renee joins her in the upcoming series Taali. Sushmita, portraying Shreegauri Sawant. Following the touching trailer's positive reception, Sushmita unveiled that Renee has lent her powerful voice to the trailer's impactful song. The mother-daughter duo's collaboration adds an extra layer of anticipation to the series, signifying not only Sushmita's return but also the blossoming talent within her own family. Sushmita penned a warm note for Renee. She wrote, "Life comes a full circle!!! My baby girl @reneesen47 graces her voice to rendering this powerful Mantra #mahamrityunjaya Her voice & my face…together in the trailer of Taali. I of course have goosebumps every time I listen to it. Taali Trailer: Sushmita's Daring Transformation From Ganesh To Gauri, Heroic Battle For Transgender Rights (Watch Video).