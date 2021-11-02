It is double celebration time for the Sen family. Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa were blessed with a baby girl on November 1, during Diwali week. Congratulatory messages are been poured for the newly blessed parents across social media platforms. Even Sushmita, who has become a ‘Bua’, has congratulated the couple with a sweet note. She writes, “Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali!! IT’S A GIRL!!!! Congratulations @asopacharu & @rajeevsen9 …what a beauty she is!!! I BECAME A BUA THIS MORNING #sooooooohapppyyyyyy.”

Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Blessed With A Baby Girl

