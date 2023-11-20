Sushmita Sen turned a year older on November 19. The former Miss Universe and actress celebrated her 48th birthday yesterday. The Aarya 3 actress took to Instagram to thank fans for the warm birthday wishes. Sushmita, who is on vacay with her family in Dubai, thanked all for the sweetest birthday messages. Not just that, on her special day, she even gave a shout-out to Shweta Sharda who represented India at Miss Universe 2023. Check out the video post below: Sushmita Sen Birthday: Charu Asopa Pens Heartfelt Note With UNSEEN Throwback Photos, Says, ‘I and Ziana Love You the Most’.

Sushmita Sen Thanks Fans For Extending Birthday Wishes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

