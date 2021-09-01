Swara Bhasker had a fun night with the Kapoor sisters. As the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures from the late-night party which saw her posing with Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and others. The girls looked gorgeous and fashionable.

Check It Out:

Swara Bhasker Instagram

Swara Bhasker and Sonam Kapoor:

Swara Bhasker Instagram

There's More:

Swara Bhasker Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)