On June 12, Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan was in mood to chat with his fans and so he conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter. Right from promoting his upcoming releases to answering his admirers with wittiness, King Khan was in a great mood today. Having said that, even food-delivery app, Swiggy became a part of #AskSRK session, when a SRKian asked "Khaana khaaya kya bhai?". Check it out how. #AskSRK: Has Shah Rukh Khan Quit Smoking? Jawan Actor's Witty Reply Is Must-See.

Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to His Fan:

Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya?? https://t.co/Jskh69QEqc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

Swiggy's Reply to SRK:

hum hain swiggy se, bhej dein kya??? 🥰 https://t.co/iMFJcYksKU — Swiggy (@Swiggy) June 12, 2023

