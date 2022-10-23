India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 saw a momentous win of India against Pakistan and the nation went gaga over the victory. Many celebrities took to their social media handles to post comments and videos of them celebrating the win. From Kartik Aaryan to Sushmita Sen, take a look at how they celebrated India’s win against Pakistan. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Promotes India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Match, Calls it 'The Greatest Rivalry' (Watch Video).

Take a look:

Kartik Aaryan shared how there is only one king which is Virat Kohli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Riteish Deshmukh was overwhelmed

आज तो हम world cup ही जीत गये। @imVkohli जय हिंद । 🇮🇳 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 23, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan rejoiced

Sushmita Sen almost lost her voice screaming

Varun Dhawan finds it unbelievable

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

