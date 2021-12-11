Tadap starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in the lead released in theatres on December 3. The ‘incredible love story’ directed by Milan Luthria managed to rake in Rs 4.05 crore on the opening day. The highest collection was seen on the third day of its release with Rs 5.35 crore. On day eight it earned the lowest, Rs 1.03 crore. The total collection of Tadap stands at Rs 22.07 crore.

Update On Tadap BO

#Tadap slides downwards on [second] Fri… Mass pockets should swing into action again on [second] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 1.03 cr. Total: ₹ 22.07 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ewXhQ618BZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 11, 2021

