Tadap marks the acting debut of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria is paired opposite him in this film. The makers have dropped the track titled “Hoye Ishq Na” and it will ‘will get your hearts racing in love and pain’. The song is crooned by Pritam, B Praak and Dino James. The song gives a glimpse of Ahan’s character as hyper aggressive, a young lad who is madly in love with Ramisa. Tadap is directed by Milan Luthria and is set to be released on December 3.

Watch The Video Of The Song Hoye Ishq Na Below:

