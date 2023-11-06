Love is in the air! Tamannaah Bhatia and boyfriend Vijay Varma, who made separate entries while arriving at Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party, were seen flashing PDA while exiting the bash. In video shared by paparazzo, the lovebirds could not get enough of each other as they hold hands while leaving the starry event. Both of them were dressed at their ethnic best at the party. Check out the viral video below. Manish Malhotra Diwali Party: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and The Archies Gang Grace Star-Studded Bash in Coordinated Ethnic Outfits (Watch Video).

Cuties Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Together:

