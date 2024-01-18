In a candid revelation, Shahid Kapoor shares a humorous incident from the making of his upcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In a scene, the actor had to 'cough, sneeze, and snore,' on his co-star Kriti Sanon's face adding a comic touch. The movie's trailer, released today, promises an entertaining experience, with its theatrical release scheduled for February 9, 2024. Fans can anticipate a delightful blend of humor and charm in this upcoming Shahid Kapoor starrer. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Chemistry Is Smokin’ Hot in This Human-Loves-Robot Romcom (Watch Video).

Watch Shahid Kapoor's Video Here:

